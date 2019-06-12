Seven new teams to join Boston Saturday League

Seven new teams look set to join the Boston Saturday League next season.

The four new clubs and three reserve sides are expected to be accepted into the four-division league at tonight’s annual meeting.

“We’re delighted that the league continues to be strong,” said chairman Roger Gell.

“We have kept all of the teams from last season apart from one reserve team, which is 45 teams.

“We are also welcoming seven new sides at the annual meeting.

“I always say 50 is the magic number, so we’re very happy to have 52 teams next season.”

Fosdyke Reserves are the one side not to continue next season.

The Boston Saturday League includes teams from a vast area of the county, including Skegness, Spalding, Horncastle, Sleaford, Boston and beyond.