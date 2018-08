Skegness Town will go in search of their second victory of the season tonight as their testing start to life in the Northern Counties East League continues.

Second-place Winterton Rangers are the visitors to the Vertigo Stadium.

Winterton have won all four of their opening matches in Division One, while Martyn Bunce’s squad have one victory and four defeats from a schedule which has seen them face four of the league’s top eight sides.

Kick off will be at 7.45pm.