Rawlinson joins Lilywhites management duo

Skegness Town have added Chris Rawlinson to their management team.

The former Spalding United boss and Matlock Town assistant will join Nathan Collins and Nick Chapman in the Lilywhites’s dug-out.

Manager Nathan Collins said: “I’m delighted to bring Chris to the club and he will work closely with Nick Chapman (assistant) and myself.

“I think this shows the ambition of the club to keep moving forward and improving both on and off the field.”

The Lilywhites marked their return to the Northern Counties East League Division One by beating the drop last season.