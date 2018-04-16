Promotion still on for in-form United

Workforce Unlimited

Division One

Skegness United 4 JFC Seniors 0

Skegness United returned to winning ways with three vital points to aid their promotion push.

JFC, who arrived in third position, were out of the title race as this was their final league contest.

Returning to United’s starting line-up were Kurt Crossley, Michael Hardy, Brett Dennis and Matt Charles, while Kane Crossley made his first appearance of the season.

For most of the first half it was United attacking and JFC defending in numbers.

On an uneven pitch, United found it difficult to string passes together.

However, they had enough chances to build up a good lead, but they could not find the final touch in front of goal.

Visiting keeper Liam Wilson brought off at least three good saves.

Midway through the half, United had to replace Brett Dennis due to injury, allowing Jake Woodhouse to make his debut.

Within five minutes of the second half United were on the scoresheet.

After a shot was well saved by JFC keeper Wilson, the follow-up shot from Kurt Crossley was knocked home.

It was not long before United went 2-0 up when, from a John Courtney corner which was hit low and hard, Woodhouse flicked the ball home past Wilson to mark his debut in style.

Michael Hardy had to leave the field due to injury and wasreplaced by Conor Minor while JFC replaced keeper Wilson with outfield player Scott Williams.

United stopper Jack Minor had to be at his best to deny a rare JFC effort.

With the game entering the final third, Keaton Grainger cut inside and scored with a left-footed strike.

After Kane Crossley was brought down Kurt Crossley fired his penalty over the bar.

But number four did come when Zak Bray, who had replaced Charles, was slipped through and slotted past Williams.

UNITED: J. Minor, Lyall, Kendrick, Kane Crossley, Hardy (C. Minor), Wetton, Charles

(Bray), Kurt Crossley, Dennis (Woodhouse), Courtney, Grainger.

Hodgkinson’s Man of Match: John Courtney.

United return to action on April 28, away at Kirton Town (KO 2.30pm).