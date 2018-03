Jamie Coulson’s strike was the only goal of the game as Skegness Town left Sleaford Sports Amateurs with the points.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men late on in this Lincs League contest.

Joe Wright ( Sleaford) Andy Parish (Skeg)

John Aron was at Eslaforde Park to capture the action...

Sleaford Sports Amateurs (Red) v Skegness Town FC (Yellow)

Jack O'beirne (Sleaford) George Hobbins (skeg)

Geogre Hobbins (Skeg)