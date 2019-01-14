PHOTO GALLERY: Skegness Town 1 Selby 0

James Wroot netted the only goal of the game as Skegness Town beat 10-man Selby 1-0 on Saturday.

It was the Lilywhites’s fifth straight home win, Wroot’s fifth goal of the season and James lambley’s fifth clean sheet.

David Dawson was there to capture the action...

