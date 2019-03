Skegness Town held Hallam FC to a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

It was a vital point for the Lilywhites, Gary King levelling late on against the NCEL Division One title chasers. David Dawson was there to capture the action...

1. Skegness Town v Hallam Goalscorer Gary King Buy a Photo

2. Skegness Town v Hallam William Britton Buy a Photo

3. Skegness Town v Hallam Nick Chapman and Nathan Collins. Buy a Photo

4. Skegness Town v Hallam Ben Sibbick Buy a Photo

View more