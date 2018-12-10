PHOTO GALLERY: Railway Athletic 2 Spilsby Town 2

Highfliers Railway Athletic and Spilsby Town played out a 2-2 draw in the Boston Saturday League’s Workforce Unlimited Premier Division.

The result leaves Spilsby on top, but Kirton Town have snuck into second place.

Action from Railway Athletic and Spilsby Town's 2-2 draw. Photo: John Aron.

John Aron was there to capture the action.

Action from Railway Athletic and Spilsby Town's 2-2 draw. Photo: John Aron.

Action from Railway Athletic and Spilsby Town's 2-2 draw. Photo: John Aron.

Action from Railway Athletic and Spilsby Town's 2-2 draw. Photo: John Aron.

Action from Railway Athletic and Spilsby Town's 2-2 draw. Photo: John Aron.

Action from Railway Athletic and Spilsby Town's 2-2 draw. Photo: John Aron.

Action from Railway Athletic and Spilsby Town's 2-2 draw. Photo: John Aron.

Action from Railway Athletic and Spilsby Town's 2-2 draw. Photo: John Aron.