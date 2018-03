Horncastle Town secured a 3-1 win against rivals Skegness Town as the Lincs League title race remains wide open.

Richard Jackson converted two penalties for Horncastle while Luke Blondel also got on the scoresheet.

Horncastle (red) v Skegness (yellow). Scott Lowman (red), Ryan O'Loughlan (yellow).

Skegness’ consolation came from Ryan O’Loughlin’s free kick.

The Wongers and Lilywhites both still have the chance to leapfrog leaders Ruston Sports.

David Dawson captured the action...

Horncastle (red) v Skegness (yellow). Jordon Potts (yellow).

Horncastle (red) v Skegness (yellow). Liam Papworth (red), Courtney Warren (yellow).

Horncastle (red) v Skegness (yellow). Andrew Bullivant (red), Jordon Potts (yellow).

Horncastle (red) v Skegness (yellow). Andrew Bullivant (red), Aaron Scutt (yellow).

Horncastle (red) v Skegness (yellow). Horncastle keeper Lewis Burchnall.

Horncastle (red) v Skegness (yellow). Skegness manager Nick Chapman.