O’Loughlin nets four as Skegness United reach double figures

Workforce Unlimited Division One

Skegness United 10 Freiston 4

Skegness United recorded their biggest victory of the season in this high-scoring match at the Skegness Grammar School.

The first goal for United came on eight minutes after visiting keeper Joey Holland saved a shot and the loose ball was knocked home from a tight angle by Jordan Bloodworth.

On 17 minutes United went 2-0 up when Matt Charles slotted calmly home following neat build-up.

It was three in the 24th minute as Ryan O’Loughlin rounded Holland and found the net.

Three minutes before half time United grabbed their fourth with a neat goal, O’Loughlin lifting the ball over the advancing Holland.

On the stroke of half time the visitors pulled a goal back from a free kick which eluded keeper Alex Kendrick.

On the hour Freiston reduced the arrears further when a good shot from the edge of the area beat Kendrick.

Within three minutes United had restored their three-goal advantage when a John Courtney shot was deflected passed Holland.

Again the visitors came back on 68 minutes when a good run through the United defence resulted in the player slotting home.

On 71 minutes United restored the advantage when a weaving run by O’Loughlin ended with him firing home to complete his hat-trick.

Freiston scored their fourth two minutes later when a cross was diverted into his own goal by Alex Simpson.

In the final 15 minutes United took the game away from Freiston by scoring four further goals.

On 75 minutes a neat cross from Courtney saw Charles was on hand to knock the ball home.

On 86 minutes O’Loughlin picked up a loose ball in the area and fired pass Holland to bring his total for the afternoon to four.

In the last few minutes United added a further two goals with Courtney converting a great cross from Charles.

Then in the final seconds United went into double figures with Keaton Grainger firing home from the edge of the area.

This had been a good afternoon’s entertainment for the spectators and also did the hosts’ goal difference no harm either.

O’Loughlin was awarded the man of the match, however Charles ran him a close second.

UNITED: Kendrick, Lyall, Wager, Courtney, Simpson, Sleight (Turner), Bloodworth, Mansell, Charles, O’Loughlin, Grainger.

Hogdkinson’s Man of the Match: Ryan O’Loughlin

On Saturday United are at home against Horncastle Town Reserves (KO 2pm).