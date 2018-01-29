O’Loughlin double secures cup upset

Sharman Burgess Sports Cup

Fulbeck United 1 Skegness United 2

Skegness United put on an excellent display to leave Fulbeck with a 2-1 Sharman Burgess Sports Cup win - defeating the side currently second in the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division.

There were a number of senior players missing from the United side ahead of this round three clash, but those who stepped in gave 100 per cent to the cause.

By the kick off the rain had stopped, however it had made the surface slippery.

The game started with United the brighter of the two sides and the first chance came when a 50-yard run by Zak Bray saw him beat two players before the danger was cleared by the home defence.

The first real chance of the match fell to United, but they could not force the ball home when it was bobbling around the Fulbeck six-yard area.

The home side began to come more into the game using both wings, however the United defence - marshalled by Lyall and aided by Minor, Howitt and Bray - dealt with balls into the box.

The nearest the home side came to scoring a goal in the first half was when Alex Kendrick had to make a double save to keep the score level.

And with it standing goalless at the break there was all to play for in the second half.

United were using the wings well with Keaton Grainger and John Courtney keeping the home side on their toes, with Ryan O’Loughlin and Rhys Mansell pushing forward from midfield.

Brett Dennis cut a lone figure up front.

However, he always kept the home defence on their toes.

Protection to the back four was given by Sam Sleight.

United took the lead midway through the second half when O’Loughlin picked up a loose ball in the home area and fired home.

Then the referee awarded the home side a free kick on the edge of the United area for handball, which appeared a harsh decision.

From the resultant kick, Kendrick pushed the ball over the bar for a corner.

As in the first half, the home side put plenty of balls into the United area.

However they were either overhit or finding their way into the hands of keeper Kendrick.

United increased their lead with 12 minutes to go when another loose ball in the Fulbeck area was picked up O’Loughlin, who side stepped his marker and slotted his shot wide of the keeper.

The home side pulled a goal back with eight minutes to go, and again it appeared a harsh decision.

This time the official adjudged Kendrick had stepped outside his area when kicking from his hands.

From the free kick, Fulbeck reduced the arrears, firing into the corner of the net.

United saw out the final minutes of the game on the attack and moved into the next round with this deserved victory.

UNITED: Kendrick, Bray, Howitt, Minor, Lyall, Sleight, Mansell, Courtney, Dennis, O’Loughlin, Grainger.

United have no match next week.

They return to league action on Saturday, February 10, with an away match at Swineshead Reserves in the Boston Saturday League’s Workforce Unlimited Division One.