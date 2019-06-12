“No accident!” Skegness Town management team eye cream of the county

It is ‘no accident’ that Skegness Town’s management team have strong connections across Lincolnshire, according to Nathan Collins.

This summer the Lilywhites announced that former Spalding United boss Chris Rawlinson had agreed to join the manager and Nick Chapman in the dug-out for next season.

Collins told The Standard it was his priority to bring in the best local talent to the Vertigo Stadium following the recent signings of Conor Marshall and Ben Davison.

But the Grimsby-based gaffer knows the net must be cast further still if the club is to fulfil its potential.

“That was no accident,” he said, discussing the structure of the club’s backroom staff.

“With Chris coming in that opened up more of a Lincoln connection.

“We already had a Boston connection with players like Loz (Lambley) and Fordy (Richard Ford) at the club. And I’ve got those connections in Grimsby.”

Former Lilywhites player and manager Chapman returned to the dug-out to assist Collins last season.

“I have the utmost respect for Nick,” Collins added.

“He’s we’ll known and respected in Skegness and him agreeing to stay on as my assistant was key in me remaining with the club. We work really well together.

“Chris is a great addition to the team as well and I also have a lot of respect for him.

“People aren’t coming for money either.

“We’re not throwing silly money about. We want a group who want to do well at the club and take it forward.”