New signings impress, but Nostell prove too strong for Skegness Town

NCEL Division One

Skegness Town 0 Nostell Miners Welfare 3

Skegness Town slipped to within one place, and eight points, of the drop zone after the only Division One home defeat of the afternoon on Saturday.

Victories for relegation rivals East Yorkshire Carnegie and FC Bolsover have dragged the Lilywhites perilously close to the bottom two.

With only eight games left the seasiders really must start winning games if they are to avoid returning to the Lincolnshire League after just one season at Step 6 in the pyramid.

When trying to end that poor run of results the last team you want to be playing is third-placed Nostell Miners Welfare, a tough outfit from the Wakefield area.

Town have a tough run-in to the end of the season with title favourites Hallam both home and away, and a trip to Lincolnshire rivals Winterton who are currently bidding for promotion.

So games against the likes of Ollerton, East Yorkshire Carnegie and Shirebrook Town will be seen as their biggest opportunities to secure their safety.

Last week they made a couple of big signings with striker Gary King and defender Connor Marshall joining the squad.

But their inclusion failed to stop the seasiders being railroaded by The Welfare.

The visitors led 2-0 at the interval, thanks to goals from Kane Reece and Andrew Horbury. Billy Mole added a third in the second half to complete a miserable afternoon for the Lilywhites.

Assistant Ni9ck Chapman felt the new players slotted into their roles well, although Marshall picked up an ankle injury that limited his mobility.