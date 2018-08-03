New era begins for Lilywhites

Skegness Town will kick off life in the Northern Counties East League with two tough away trips this week.

But manager Martyn Bunce says the club is relishing the challenge.

The Lilywhites hit the road to face Selby Town on Saturday (KO 3pm).

Following this they will visit Shirebrook Town on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm).

“It’s a tough start, but its’ an exciting test and an exciting time for the club,” said Bunce, who took over tin the dug-out from Nick Chapman in the summer.

“It’s been a few years since the club was at this level, and it’s something everyone’s been building towards.

“Selby have had a decent pre-season and they finished last season well, so it won’t be easy for us.”

Bunce is sticking by the core of the Town team which won promotion from the Lincolnshire League last season.

And while he believes the squad is talented enough to more than hold their own at this new level, the boss still expects them to deliver the goods on the pitch.

“They’ve earned the right to start this new chapter for the club,” Bunce added.

“They did a good job getting the club to this level, so it’s fair that they get the chance to show what they can do.

“Then we’ll take it from there, but it’s a new level for a lot of the lads.

“However, we’ve got talented players who want to do themselves justice.”