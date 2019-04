Skegness Town ended their away campaign with a 1-0 defeat at Winterton Rangers.

Liam Nelthorpe’s 36th-minute goal proved the difference in the Lilywhites’s penultimate game of the season.

Nathan Collins’s side remain 15th in the NCEL Division One, but sit eight points clear of the bottom two.

They complete their campaign at home to East Yorkshire Carnegie on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm).