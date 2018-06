Skegness Town have been welcomed into their new league.

The Toolstation Northern Counties East League held their annual meeting on Saturday and confirmed the Lilywhites as members of their first division, on Step 6 of the National League System.

The draw for the first two rounds of the League Cup was also made with the seasiders being granted a bye until the last 32 in round three.

Town’s first step into Town’s new world will take place on Saturday, August 4.