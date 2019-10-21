MATCH REPORT: Ten-man Skegness Town leave it let to settle nine-goal thriller... but was the wrong man sent off?

NCEL Division One

Skegness Town 5 Glasshoughton Welfare 4

After going more than 12 hours without conceding a league goal, 10-man Skegness Town let in four in a nine-goal thriller at the Vertigo Stadium.

This doubled their tally in the goals against column and provided a roller-coaster of emotions for the Lilywhites faithful, who witnessed this topsy-turvy affair.

The first half was not without incident. There were chances at both ends, the best perhaps being the effort from Town’s Ben Davison, who took the ball round the keeper before crashing his shot against the crossbar.

George Hobbins also had a close range effort pushed away for a corner by the visiting keeper.

After a good run down the left by Gary King, Davison’s shot was smothered on the line by the keeper.

But half time arrived goalless with no hint as to what was to follow.

Three minutes after the interval Luke Rayner-Mistry cut in from the right and unleashed a left foot shot into the bottom corner of the net.

Then Nathan Perks showed why he is among the league’s top scorers when he snuck in behind the Skegness defence before lifting the ball over the advancing James Lambley.

Glasshoughton took the lead for the first time when Davison was robbed in midfield. The ball fell kindly for Perks, who spotted Lambley off his line and lofted his shot home from 30 yards.

There was controversy following King’s equaliser in the 65th minute.

He smacked the ball home from close range following a free kick from the right.

In the scramble for the ball the Glasshoughton keeper was injured and after consulting his linesman the referee dismissed George Hobbins.

Video evidence suggests that the officials may have got the wrong man.

With 18 minutes left on the clock Skegness regained the lead, King firing in his sixth league goal of the season direct from a free kick.

Four minutes later the scores were level again when Ryan Hallsworth converted and then Perks completed his hat-trick to put the visitors in the box seat.

To their credit, despite being reduced to 10 men and losing their skipper with a head injury on the hour, the seasiders refused to give in.

When Liam Parker got in front of his marker to nod them level with six minutes to go they looked the more likely to go on to win the game.

And there were jubilant scenes when man of the match Jason Field stabbed the ball home at the far post in the last minute.

The Jamie Whittam man of the match award was presented to Field after the game by match sponsor Kevin Brady.

TOWN: J. Lambley, L. Parker, Field, Humble, Brooks, Nichol (Smith), Raynor-Mistry (Clarke), Hobbins, Davison (Broughton), King, Morrall; Subs (not used): Norburn, L. Lambley.

On Saturday Skegness travel to Harrogate Railway Athletic for a 3pm kick off.