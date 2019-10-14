MATCH REPORT: Skegness Town open up three-point lead at top of table after Welfare victory

Another three points and another clean sheet.
Skegness Town are sitting pretty at the top of the division with a quarter of the games played.
Their professional performance at Yorkshire side Armthorpe Welfare re-opened a three-point gap at the top of the table.
And they even had the luxury of missing a late penalty.
In reality the seasiders could have won this game by a much larger margin had they shown a bit more care in the final third.
But the Welfare rarely threatened the visiting goal.
To mark national Non-League Day the home side advertised the game as pay-what-you-like at the turnstiles.
Whether that was why they had a gate of more than 100 for the first time this season is debatable, but it is likely to have had an impact.
What the crowd witnessed for the various amounts they had paid was a mid-table outfit struggling to stop the high-flying seasiders from consolidating their place at the top of the tree.
The Lilywhites started the game with a 3-5-2 formation. Liam Parker returned to the defence and Danny Brooks shook off his injury to play the holding role in midfield.
Luke Rayner-Mistry returned to the attack in place of the injured Leigh Hutchinson.
The Skegness bench included new signing Elliot Broughton, who joined the club from Winterton Rangers in midweek.
After the 0-0 stalemate against Retford the previous week, Town were keen to get an early goal and that’s exactly what they got. Ben Davison struck with his fourth of the season in the eighth minute.
Brooks added a second to make the half time score 2-0, before substitute Jordan Smith wrapped things up late in the game.
A golden opportunity to increase the lead dropped to Brooks in the dying minutes, but he crashed his penalty kick against a post.
Broughton did make his debut when he replaced Rayner-Mistry with 20 minutes to go.
TOWN: J. Lambley, L. Lambley, Field, L. Parker, Brooks, Nichol, Hobbins, Davison, King, Rayner-Mistry, Morrall, Smith, Norburn, Humble, Broughton, Warren.