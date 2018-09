Courtney Warren netted a leveller as Skegness Town earned a point at home to Dronfield.

The Lilywhites found themselves facing an uphill struggle following in-form striker Jordan Smith’s red card midway through the first half.

And things went from bad to worse as the highflying visitors took a 75th-minute lead.

But Skegness refused to buckle and pulled level through Warren, new goalkeeper James Lambley making some fine saves to secure the much-needed NCEL Division One point.