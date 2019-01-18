Make mine a double! Skegness Town looking for second success at the expense of Emley

Skegness Town will be looking to make it a double as they travel to Emley tomorrow.

The Lilywhites will be keen to keep their recent run of good form going as they travel to face their 17th-placed opponents in the NCEL Division One.

Town have won five of their last seven games, with in-form striker James Wroot netting in each of those successes.

Indeed, he was on target - along with Daniel Stevens and Will Britton - as Skegness beat Emley 3-0 at the Vertigo Stadium last month.

Town currently sit 13th in the table.

Kick off will be at 3pm.