Make mine a double! Skegness Town claim three points at Bolsover

Skegness Town did an NCEL Division One double at the expense of Bolsover.

Martyn Bunce’s side scored twice in four minutes to take a 2-0 lead at the interval.

George Hobbins opened the scoring with a 20-yarder on 26 minutes, the returning Jordan Smith doubling the advantage from the penalty spot.

And it could have been three but Gary Nimmo’s effort rattled the woodwork.

Will Britton rattled the bar after the re-start only for the hosts to pull one back almost instantly.

But Britton got his goal, a back-post finish, to make it 3-1 before Bolsover added their second of the afternoon.

But Town held on for three points on the road.