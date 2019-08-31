Magnificent seven! Skegness Town thrash East Hull to go top

Skegness Town moved to the top of the NCEL Division One as they thrashed East Hull 7-0.

Jordan Smith gave the hosts the lead after latching onto Danny Brooks’ pass and finishing confidently.

Gary King doubled the lead before the break, having the final say after an East Hull mix-up in defence.

In between those two goals Josh Morrall rattled the visitors’ crossbar from 25 yards out.

And there was still time for Skegness to make it three before the break, Leigh Hutchinson forcing home from a corner.

The goalfest continued after the interval, Danny Brooks adding a quickfire double, capitalising on a loose ball followinga corner and rocketing an effort home from 20 yards.

And there was still time for Will Brittona nd Callum Robinson to get in on the act.

TOWN: J. Lambley, Clarke, L. Parker, Norburn, Field, Smith, M. Parker, Brooks, Morrall, King, Hutchinson; Evison, Britton, Robinson, L. Lambley, Warren.