Mac’s back as Lilywhites prepare for Wongers

Skegness Town hope to kick-start their season when they travel to East Lindsey rivals Horncastle Town on Saturday.

McCauley Parker is expected to be in the seasiders’ fold after returning from his travels.

The young defender has been on a round-the-world trip and could go straight back into Nick Chapman’s squad for the big clash.

The Lilywhites will be without Andy Parish and George Hobbins, who are both serving suspensions, but Chapman has a number of options as he prepares for a tough run-in to the end of the season.

He has nine games remaining to help the seasiders retain the title, but accepts it is a tough challenge ahead of them as they can’t afford to drop many points.

“The game at Horncastle is always going to be a stern test for us, they always are,” said Chapman.

“The Wong is always a difficult place to go.

“We know what we have to do if we are to retain the championship.

“It will be hard, but at least the squad is bigger now.”

Kick off at The Wong will be at 3pm.

The two sides were meant to face one another at the Vertigo Stadium on Saturday, but the Balcan Lighting Lincolnshire League schedule was wiped out.