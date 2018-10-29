LINCS LEAGUE: Round-up

A round-up of gameweek 11 in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League.

There was only one league fixture scheduled this weekend, between Grimsby Borough Reserves and Lincoln Moorlands.

However, it fell foul of the whether as the Lucarlys Sports Ground was declared waterlogged on Saturday morning.

So in cup action, it left two Challenge Cup first round ties and a round one Supplementary Cup fixture.

In the latter competition, it took extra time for Brigg Town to overcome Lincoln United Reserves.

In the Challenge Cup, Louth Town and Nettleham both progress with a victories over Immingham Town and Ruston Sports, respectively.

Brigg Town CIC 3

Lincoln United Reserves 2 (aet)

The Zebras bounced back to winning ways and made it three wins out of three against Lincoln United this season as a Jonny Nicholls’ 119th minute goal settled things at The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon.

Cameron Hill gave the home side the lead with just four minutes on the clock.

The second goal came 70 minutes later when Elliot Dye drew things level to take the game into extra time.

The Whites took the lead through Callum Gray in the 105th minute, but were unable to see the game out, and Brigg hit back with goals from Joe Taylor and Jonathan Nicholls deep into extra time to send their side into the second round of the competition.

Louth Town 1

Immingham Town 0

A single goal was enough to separate the two sides on a miserable afternoon at the Saltfleetby ground.

Gareth Flint got his first of the season and the only goal of the match with just minutes of normal time remaining to give his team a place in round two of the competition.

The 1-0 scoreline means it’s back to back wins for the White Wolves, as well as their first clean sheet of the season.

On the other hand, it’s consecutive defeats for the Pilgrims.

After the game, Immingham Town announced the resignation of manager Chris East after two-and-a-half years in charge.

Nettleham 3

Ruston Sports 0

Nettleham took their place in the second round of the Challenge Cup with a convincing 3-0 victory over Ruston Sports at Mulsanne Park.

Jack Higginson scored a brace to take his tally to 15 in all competitions, whilst Matthew Clarke also found the target to make it The Nettles second win in over a week against their city rivals.

Rustons will look to end their poor run of form in the Lincs Junior cup next weekend as they play Wyberton, whilst Nettleham could make it five consecutive wins for the first time since October 2012 if they win their tie against Scotter Utd.