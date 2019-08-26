Lilywhites up to fourth spot

NCEL Division One

Skegness Town 3 Hallam FC 0

Skegness Town climbed to fourth place in the Northern Counties East League Division One table with a convincing win over the Yorkshire-based Hallam FC at a sunny Vertigo Stadium on Saturday.

Skipper Ben Davison gave the seasiders an early lead when he headed home his first of the season.

Jordan Smith nipped in to pinch the ball from a defender as he was about to clear his lines and then whipped in a cross to an unmarked Davison, who bravely stooped to head past Hallam’s Andrew Sneath.

In doing so he collided with the keeper, who suffered a serious leg injury and had to be stretchered off.

Hallam’s first chance came from the head of Thomas Staniland, but he couldn’t keep his far post effort on target.

Town had the ball in the net again, but the effort was ruled out for a foul on the visitors’ new keeper.

There were chances missed at both ends during an entertaining first half but the interval arrived with the solitary goal separating the two sides.

It wasn’t until 10 minutes from the end that the Lilywhites increased their lead.

Gary King had just come on to replace Smith when he was presented with the chance to score with his first touch.

Daniel Brooks won his header on the half way line and McCauley Parker drove forward before setting up King with a slide rule pass.

He needed no second invitation and slotted home past the advancing keeper to double the lead.

The goal seemed to kill off the visitors, but Leigh Hutchinson made sure of the points in the 86th minute when he slid in to fire home the rebound after the keeper could only parry Josh Morrall’s shot.

With most of the Division One teams in FA Vase action on Saturday the Lilywhites can strengthen their position at the top of the table when they welcome basement side East Hull to the Vertigo Stadium (KO 3pm).