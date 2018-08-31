Lilywhites turn their attention to the Vase

Skegness Town will turn their attention to FA Vase action on Saturday.

The Lilywhites host Clay Cross Town in the cup competition’s first qualifying round, and Martyn Bunce’s side will be keen for a victory following a tricky start to the Northern Counties East League Division One.

The Derbyshire-based opponents sit top of the Central Midlands League North with four wins from four matches, having scored 28 goals and conceded two.

But Skegness will be keen to pick up their second home win of the campaign, after playing some of the top sides in their new surroundings.

The match will kick off at 3pm.

The Vertigo Stadium has taken delivery of a new defibrillator machine thanks to the efforts of former Skegness Town coach Brian Sargent and his wife Elizabeth.

The couple had raised the money for the machine by holding a garden party in their village of Well, near Alford.

It had been planned to install the life-saving machine in a local disused phone booth, making it handy for villagers.

But insurance issues triggered a rethink.

Frustrated by the lack of progress over the last two years, Brian suggested that a useful alternative site for the kit would be Skegness Town’s Vertigo Stadium, and the villagers agreed.

“We feel it is going to a good home,” said Brian as he handed the machine to Lilywhites manager Martyn Bunce.

Town’s boss Bunce welcomed the gift and expressed the club’s appreciation for the Sargents’ kind gesture.