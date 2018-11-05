Lilywhites suffer Ollerton defeat

NCEL Division One

Skegness Town 0 Ollerton Town 3

Skegness Town’s hopes of registering back-to-back victories for the first time this season were sunk by Ollerton Town at the Vertigo Stadium on Saturday.

Skegness Town v Ollerton football action. Richard Ford.

It was another disappointing display by the Lilywhites in front of a 100-plus crowd and it was hardly the best preparation for their longest trip of the season - to Bradford-based Campion.

The seasiders may take heart from the fact that Campion were held by second-to-bottom Harworth Colliery last weekend, but in truth they are desperate to have key defenders back in their racks for the tough trip to West Yorkshire.

Campion have already beaten Town 4-1 at home, despite being reduced to 10 men.

The Lilywhites started well, but Ollerton’s danger man Gav King opened the scoring for the visitors with his eighth goal in five games after just 15 minutes.

Skegness Town v Ollerton football action. James Lambley

A defensive mix-up gifted Sean Dickinson the second goal in the 34th minute and that was how things stood at the break.

Skegness worked hard to try and get back into the game, but they never really threatened the visitors’ goal.

Eight minutes from the end they fell further behind when Lewis Bingham grabbed Ollerton’s third.

The seasiders’ miserable afternoon was compounded by the five yellow cards they picked up along the way.

Skegness Town v Ollerton football action. Will Britton

Cautions were handed out to Courtney Warren, George Hobbins, Jordan Smith, Richard Ford and Will Britton.

TOWN: J. Lambley, Warren, H. Bunce, Hobbins, L. Lambley, Gray, Evison, Ford, Britton, Smith, Nimmo, Stevens, Hotchen, Frost, Young.

Skegness Town v Ollerton football action. Lawrence Lambley.

Skegness Town v Ollerton football action. Jordan Smith