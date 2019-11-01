Lilywhites set to face old rivals Brigg Town

Skegness Town will host local rivals Brigg Town CIC at the Vertigo Stadium on Saturday.

The clash will rekindle memories of Town’s battles with Brigg Reserves in the Lincolnshire League.

It was Brigg’s relegation from the NCEL two seasons ago that allowed Skegness - currently three points clear at the top of the table - the opportunity to step up a level.

But after just one season in the Lincolnshire League the North Lincolnshire outfit are back rubbing shoulders with the big boys.

They have had a mixed start to the current campaign, with recent results including a creditable draw with North Ferriby, followed by a 5-0 home defeat against Ollerton Town.

Of course local rivalry will add extra spice to Saturday’s meeting.

The Zebras bring with them a rich history as one of the oldest football clubs in the world.

During their peak they reached the dizzy heights of the Northern Premier League and they are twice winners of the FA Vase.

The Lilywhites’ Northern Counties East League match at Harrogate Railway Athletic was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at the weekend.

In fact the whole of the Division One programme was washed out by the torrential rain that hit the area towards the end of last week and for most of Saturday.

Skegness are hoping that their enforced day off on Saturday will have allowed some of their walking wounded to have recovered from their injuries, but Leigh Hutchinson is unlikely to be fit enough to play following his knee problem.

George Hobbins will also miss the Brigg game due to suspension.

Kick off will be at 3pm.

The Lilywhites were due to travel to Swallownest in the league cup last night (Tuesday).

Skegness Town Reserves, who were also left kicking their heels on Saturday due to the weather are in derby action on Pitch Two at the Vertigo Stadium on Saturday. (kick-off 2.15pm).

They entertain leaders Spilsby Town, whose 2-0 victory over Old Leake was the only Premier Division fixture to survive the rain last weekend.

Both sides have 100% records in the league and so something will have to give as the seasiders look to close the six point gap.

Skegness Town A, whose game against Coningsby Reserves was postponed last weekend, are again without a fixture on Saturday.