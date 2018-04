Will Britton scored twice as Skegness Town beat Grimsby Borough Academy at the Vertigo Stadium last night.

Jamie Coulson and George Hobbins also found the net as the Lilywhites’ Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League remain alive.

Town sit third in the table, five points behind leaders Ruston Sports with two games in hand.

However, Rustoins will be crowned champions if they defeat Borough in their final contest.