Lilywhites moving up after big week

A solitary Jamie Coulson goal secured three more points for Skegness Town and lifted them to fourth in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League table.

But it was not all plain sailing for the Lilywhites, who played the last 10 minutes against 10 men after a high challenge on striker Will Britton.

“We struggled, if I’m honest,” said Town boss Nick Chapman.

“It was a bit like after the Lord Mayor’s Show, having played so well against Wyberton at home in midweek.

“We looked a bit jaded and the pitch at Sleaford wasn’t very good.”

It could be argued of course that it’s the same for both sides when the surface is bobbly and uneven, but it can also tend to be a bit of a leveller.

Indeed Town had to abandon their passing game.

“We couldn’t play any football on it and so we went a bit more direct to try and put pressure on them,” Chapman explained.

That said, the Lilywhites didn’t create many chances until the dying minutes when Sleaford were pushing for an equaliser.

“We could have finished two or three goals in front had our finishing been better at the end,” said Chapman.

But they had to settle for the one goal, an immaculate 18-yard left foot shot from Coulson.

The striker had been an injury doubt after picking up a knock in midweek, but he recovered sufficiently to score the first-half winner and help to keep the pressure on league leaders Ruston Sports.

“We are pleased that we were able to grind out a result,” Chapman said.

“We stuck at it and came away with the win, which was very pleasing.

“We have to be happy with six points and a clean sheet, this week.”

The only change to the side that started against Wyberton on Wednesday was the inclusion of Ryan O’Loughlin in the starting line-up, in place of the injured Jordan Smith.

On Saturday the Lilywhites travel to the Lucarly’s ground in Humberston to take on Grimsby Borough Academy (KO 3pm).

They will be without Coulson and Courtney Warren, but Smith could be back in contention for a place.

TOWN: Portas, Warren, Parker, Stevens, Parish, Scutt, O’Loughlin, Lawe, Britton, Coulson, Cunliffe, Turner, Draper, Hobbins, Nichols.

Will Britton bagged a hat-trick as Skegness Town beat Wyberton 5-1 last Wednesday evening.

George Hobbins added to the Lilywhites’ tally from the penalty spot while the Villagers also turned the ball into their own net.

Jamie Elston scored Wyberton’s consolation.