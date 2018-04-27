Lilywhites looking for vital goals

Skegness Town will bid to keep their dreams of retaining the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League title going on Saturday.

Nick Chapman’s side will host basement boys Brigg Town Development at the Vertigo Stadium on Saturday, knowing anything but victory will confirm top spot for Ruston Sports.

And the Lilywhites know they will have to try their best to notch up an impressive scoreline against an opposition who have ?????

Leaders Rustons sit five points clear of Town, having played one game more.

If they win their final contest at Grimsby Borough Academy, with a date yet to be set, they will seal the title.

However, defeat or a draw could see Skegness sneak ahead of them.

If Rustons pick up a point against Borough it would mean the Lilywhites’ only chance of being crowned champions would be via goal difference, which would mean Chapman’s side having to win their final two matches, outscoring their opposition by an aggregate score 10 goals.

Kick off will be at 3pm.

The Lilywhites will conclude their campaign at Grimsby Borough Academy on April 12 (KO 3pm).

Will Britton scored twice as Skegness Town beat Grimsby Borough Reserves 4-0 at the Vertigo Stadium last Wednesday night.

Jamie Coulson and George Hobbins also found the net to keep the Lilywhites’ Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League.