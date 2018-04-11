Lilywhites looking for more than revenge in tonight’s East Lindsey derby

Skegness Town go into tonight’s East Lindsey derby in confident mood - looking to maintain their 100 per cent record at the Vertigo Stadium.

Horncastle Town will be the visitors this evening, and with both sides still in with a chance of lifting the Lincolnshire League title there is more at stake than just bragging rights.

Horncastle’s 3-0 win at The Wong last month was the last time the Seasiders dropped points.

They have an unblemished record at home, but Horncastle will be going all out to change that tonight.

The Lilywhites will be without influential midfielder Arron Scutt, whose performance in Saturday’s tough 3-0 win at Nettleham earned him plaudits from both camps.

Kick off will be at 7.45pm.