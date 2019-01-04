Lilywhites looking at the bigger picture

Martyn Bunce says it is important for Skegness Town to climb as far as they can up the table - but the Lilywhites boss admits the club already have their eyes on a bigger prize.

Bunce, who took over from Nick Chapman in the dug-out this summer, and joint-boss Nathan Collins believe the second half of the Northern Counties East League Division One campaign must also be used to iron out any problems, allowing Town to hit the ground running next season.

“We want to finish as high as we can in the league,” Bunce told The Standard.

“We want to keep winning and climbing the table.

“On and off the pitch we’re working hard, both for this season and next.

“We want to progress but we want to make sure we’re in a good place for next season as well.”

Bunce and Collins have added to the squad throughout the campaign, and hope their recruitment will help with a virtually seamless transition from this campaign to the next.

“We want to have the right players with us and build a squad that can do well in this league next year,” added Bunce, whose squad made the move up from the Lincs League this term.

“We don’t want to be starting again and recruiting 15 players in the summer.

“We’re maybe looking at something like three additions, but we want to be in a good place.

“It’s a merry-go-round, you know.

“Everybody is after the same players so we need to be ahead of it.

“The club have been really supportive in the first half of the season, and we’re all looking forward to the second half.”

Town’s winning run ended at four games following Saturday’s narrow 1-0 defeat at Grimsby Borough.

They return to action on Saturday as they travel to Dronfield.