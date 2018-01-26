Lilywhites hope to end away-day hoodoo

Skegness Town return to action on Saturday, looking for their first away league win, when they make the trip to Fulstow to take on East Lindsey rivals CGB Humbertherm.

The Lilywhites have won all four of their home fixtures this season, but have suffered defeat in two of their three away trips at Immingham Town and Ruston Sports.

Their other search for points away from the Vertigo Stadium resulted in a 0-0 draw at 10-man Wyberton.

Town boss Nick Chapman expects to recall Jordan Smith, Ryan O’Loughlin and Courtney Warren to the squad after the 3-1 reverse at Rustons. Former Lincoln United striker Jamie Coulson should also be available.

Miles Chamberlain is unavailable and striker Will Britton suffered a heel injury while representing the Lincolnshire League in their FA Inter League fixture against the Staffordshire County Senior League at Skegness.

Skegness travel to Fulstow looking for their first points of 2018. Meanwhile third-to-bottom Therm are unbeaten in their last three games after back-to-back victories over fellow strugglers AFC Boston.

Their recent successes have seen them climb clear of the bottom two.

The match against the 2008 champions is scheduled to kick-off at 2pm, but spectators are advised to check before travelling as the Fulstow Playing Fields have been prone to flooding in recent times.

The return fixture at the Vertigo Stadium is due to take place on Saturday, February 10 before a league fixture at Brigg Town Development seven days later.

The month will be rounded off with the visit of Sleaford Sports Amateurs to the Vertigo Stadium on February 24.