Lilywhites have six points up for grabs

Skegness Town were left kicking their heels on Saturday when their match at Nettleham was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

But the Lilywhites have a chance to climb to fifth in the table tonight (Wednesday) when they take on Wyberton at the Vertigo Stadium (KO 7.45pm).

Town boss Nick Chapman hopes to choose from a full squad for the visit of the villagers, whose game against Horncastle Town in the Challenge Cup semi-finals last weekend was also postponed.

If the Lilywhites avoid defeat tonight they will go above Grimsby Borough Academy in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League table.

On Saturday the Lilywhites travel to Sleaford Sports Amateurs, with more league points at stake.

The match will kick off at 3pm.