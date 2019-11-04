Lilywhites extend lead at top of Division One

NCEL Division One

Skegness Town 2 Brigg Town CIC 1

Skegness Town extended their lead at the top of the Toolstation Northern Counties East League Division One to six points with victory by the odd goal in three over Lincolnshire rivals Brigg Town.

It was always going to be a tight affair with local rivalry adding extra spice, and the seasiders had to dig deep to overcome the challenge of one of this season’s league new boys.

Brigg have returned to step six and were lying 15th in the table before kick off, but that counts for nothing when there’s local bragging rights at stake.

James Lambley returned to the starting line up in place of Phil McGann and Ellis Humble made way for the return of Liam Parker.

The Lilywhites started strongly and took an early lead when Ben Davison was allowed time to turn in the box and slot home with his right foot after just six minutes.

Brigg’s response came mainly from set plays and that was how they equalised. A ball hit deep to the far post was headed home by Stuart Longbone from close range.

Elliot Broughton looked to have restored their advantage when he chased a long ball from Josh Morrall and slid it into an empty net after beating the keeper to it.

However, the officials had spotted an infringement and ruled it out.

Brigg then had a chance to get their noses in front, but a shot was flashed across the face of the Skegness goal when the striker was well placed.

Gary King drilled a free kick into the visitors defensive wall and, amid appeals for hand ball, clipped a Brigg player as they looked to break.

He received a yellow card for the offence, but it was King who had the last laugh with his fourth goal in three games.

In the 81st minute Morrall’s long free kick into the Brigg penalty area was headed on by Davison and King lost his marker to steer it past the visiting keeper.

The Jamie Whittam Decorators Man of the Match Award was presented by match sponsor Kevin Brady to Joshua Nichol.

TOWN: J. Lambley, Nichol, Morall, L Parker, Field, Brooks (L. Lambley 60), Clarke, Davison, King (Evison 86), Broughton, Smith (Rayner-Mistry 55); Subs (not used): Norburn and Humble.

NCEL League Cup

Swallownest 2 Skegness Town 1

A last-gasp goal knocked Skegness Town out of the League Cup at Swallownest on Tuesday.

The hosts’ Richard Williams broke the deadlock at the end of the first half, sweeping home from close range.

Gary King who drew the Lilywhites level with a left footed strike into the bottom corner after working room for himself down the left flank.

But the Yorkshiremen had the last word as Williams chased down a long ball over the top and reached it before keeper Phil McGann, heading over the advancing keeper and slotting home from an acute angle.