Lilywhites end campaign in 15th place

Skegness Town finished their first season back in the Northern Counties East League Division One in 15th place after Rossington Main’s victory over Swallownest.

Main’s 2-1 win on the final day of the season meant they leapfrogged the Lilywhites, pushing them down one place in the standings.

The seasiders’s 40-point haul left them nine clear of the relegation zone.

Bottom place went to fellow new boys Harworth Colliery, after their defeat by the odd goal in three at home to AFC Emley.

Meanwhile FC Bolsover lifted themselves off the bottom rung, a place they had occupied all season, with victory over Winterton Rangers.

The Division One championship was sealed on the final day by Grimsby Borough, who beat title rivals Campion 4-2 to earn promotion to the Premier Division.

Coming down, subject to any reprieves under the much talked about FA re-structure of this level of the soccer pyramid, are Hall Road Rangers and Harrogate Railway Athletic.

With eighth place secured in the Boston League, Skegness Town Reserves now turn their attention to two cup finals.

Tomorrow night (Thursday) they travel to Boston Town’s DWB Stadium to face sixth-placed Kirton Town in the final of the Willoughby Cup.

Seven nights later they visit the same stadium for the final of the Sports Cup against local rivals Spilsby Town. Both finals will kick-off at 7pm.