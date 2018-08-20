Lilywhites edged out

Northern Counties East League Division One

Skegness Town 1 Worsbrough Bridge Athletic 2

Third-placed Worsbrough Bridge Athletic came back from a one-goal deficit to take the three points at the Vertigo Stadium on Saturday.

Martyn Bunce.

Will Britton gave the Lilywhites the lead after 14 minutes, but the Briggers came storming back to equalise through Jack Waldron before the break.

The Barnsley side’s player-boss Lee Morris put himself on after the interval and grabbed the winner midway through the second half.

Without the influential Courtney Warren the Lilywhites acquitted themselves well against Athletic, but just couldn’t conjure up an equaliser.

Having played four of the top seven sides in their opening five fixtures, Town now host Winterton Rangers tomorrow (Tuesday - KO 7.45pm).

Bailey Forth Skegness

They can then take a break from league action to prepare for their FA Vase tie against Clay Cross Town on September 1.

TOWN: Portas, Stevens, Bunce, Evison, Forth, Hobbins, Fidling, Robinson, Britton, Smith, Frost, Potts, Nichols, Young.

Photos: John Aron.

Ben Fidling Skegness

Bailey Forth Skegness