Lilywhites claim narrow victory at 10-man Louth

Lincolnshire League

Louth Town 1 Skegness Town 2

Skegness Town manager Nick Chapman accepted that this was not the most convincing of performances by the reigning champions.

Although playing most of the second half against 10 men, it could be argued that the Lilywhites were hanging on towards the end.

But at the business end of the season it is all about securing three points and that box was certainly ticked by the seasiders.

“It was a windy day and they made it hard for us,” said Chapman as he looked forward to the remaining nine games.

“Conditions were difficult, but Louth proved they are not going to be easy to beat in the run-in”.

The seasiders led at the break through an excellent Will Britton strike, set up by a good passing move involving Ryan O’Loughlin.

Around the hour mark Louth were reduced to 10 men following an altercation between one of their players and Jordan Turner.

The visitors doubled their lead midway through the second half when Jame Coulson headed home, but this seemed to trigger extra nerves among the Skegness camp.

“We started panicking and our play was very edgy,” said Chapman.

“We failed to make the one man advantage pay and they put us under some pressure.”

Indeed Gareth Flint reduced arrears for the White Wolves, setting up an uncomfortable end to the game for Chapman’s charges.

But, with the attacking pair of Britton and Coulson having done their jobs with a goal apiece, Danny Stevens and Arron Scutt both responded by marshalling their defensive troops through the storm.

TOWN: Portas, Warren, Parish, Stevens, Cunliffe, Scutt, Lawe, Nichols, Britton, Coulson, Turner, Draper, Smith, O’Loughlin, Potts.