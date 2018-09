Skegness Town’s involvement in the FA Vase came to an end following a 4-1 defeat at Quorn.

Quorn took an early lead through Stephen Hart, which they maintained until the interval, the Lilywhites’ best chance of levelling coming when Jordan Smith fired over.

The hosts doubled their advantage after the break before Hart made it 3-0 with his second of the day.

Quorn made it 4-0 before Town grabbed a late consolation via George Hobbins.