Lilywhites aim to extend lead

Skegness Town will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Northern Counties East League Division One when Yorkshire-based Glasshoughton Welfare visit the Vertigo Stadium on Saturday.

The Lilywhites have now gone eight games without defeat in the league and their 3-0 victory at Armthorpe Welfare last weekend was their seventh consecutive league clean sheet.

Manager Nathan Collins will be waiting on news of Loz Lambley’s hamstring injury, but Leigh Hutchinson is expected to miss the game due to his knee problem.

While Town sit pretty at the top of the table Glasshoughton, who are based just off the M62 near Castleford, have some catching up to do.

They are currently lying 18th, just one place above the relegation zone.

But their position can be considered a false one due to their excellent run in the FA Vase.

Indeed, they were in Vase action last weekend, when they let a two-goal lead slip at Manchester-based Maine Road FC.

They eventually went out 4-2 after conceding a heart-breaking equaliser in the last minute of normal time and two more goals during the extra period.

Town fans will get their first glimpse of new signing Elliot Broughton, who joined the club from Winterton Rangers last week.

Kick off will be at 3pm.

Skegness Town Reserves are without a game on Saturday, but Skegness Town A will be looking to build on their 3-2 win at Boston Athletic when they welcome Caythorpe to pitch 2 at the Vertigo Stadium (KO 2.30pm).