League and cup tests for Skegness Town

Skegness Town will be breaking new ground when they make the trip to Harrogate Railway Athletic for their latest Northern Counties East League Division One clash on Saturday.

Athletic were relegated from the Premier Division at the end of last season after narrowly avoiding the drop the previous two years.

They currently occupy 17th position with three wins from their opening 12 league games and last Saturday lost 2-1 to Parkgate, who Town have beaten twice this season.

Their current struggles are a far cry from the days when they were pushing for the Premier Division title.

The seasiders hope that skipper Ben Davison will have recovered from the injury he picked up during Saturday’s nine-goal thriller against Glasshoughton.

Loz Lambley should also be fit again after being an unused substitute on Saturday.

One player who will be missing for the Harrogate trip is George Hobbins, who will be beginning a four-match suspension after receiving a red card against Glasshoughton.

Kick off will be at 3pm.

On Tuesday the Lilywhites are on their travels again when they take on Swallownest from the Sheffield area in the third round of the League Cup (KO 7.45pm).

Goalkeeper James Lambley is not available for the cup tie, but Pete Evison is expected to return to the squad.