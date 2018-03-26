Leaders Skegness United stunned by basement side Pointon Reserves

Workforce Unlimited Division One

Pointon Reserves 3 Skegness United 1

Skegness United were beaten 3-1 at basement side Pointon Reserves as they played their first fixture in four weeks.

Although United were missing a large number of their first team squad, the league leaders still had a line-up capable of taking the points against a side that had won just one league game going into the contest.

Skegness made the perfect start by taking the lead in the opening 10 minutes, Alex Kendrick receiving the ball on the left, cutting inside his marker and placing his shot passed home keeper Nick Pearce.

After United’s early dominance the home side slowly began to come into the game.

Pointon were putting in some shape tackles and the referee should have taken some kind of action on a couple of occasions.

The home side’s first shot in anger came on 20 minutes when visiting keeper Jack Minor had to turn a shot round the post.

United thought they deserved a penalty when Kendrick was brought down a yard inside the area, however the referee awarded a free kick outside the box.

The resulting kick was cleared.

A long ball out of defence from Pointon found United short on defenders, and when the cross came in Glen Long was on hand to knock home from six yards out.

The second half started as the first, with United attacking and creating a couple of half chances to take the lead.

As with the first half, Pointon once again began to come more into the game as the half progressed.

United once again had a penalty appeal turned down following a handball in the box.

Although United were seeing plenty of the ball, their passing was poor, their only direct shot on goal during the half was when Jamie Lyall took a more advanced role late in the game.

With the game heading into the final 10 minutes United would have settled for a draw, but Pointon took the lead following a break.

With United now pushing forward to find a leveller the home side broke again, scoring their third.

United still head the table by one point and will look to get back to winning ways when they host Kirton Town in the quarter-finals of the Sports Cup on April 7 (KO 2pm).

UNITED: J. Minor, Miller, Wager, K. Minor, Lyall, Sleight, Bray, C. Minor, Briggs, Kendrick, Grainger.