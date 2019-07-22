Late goals see Skegness Town beaten by Stamford

Friendly

Skegness Town 2 Stamford AFC 4

A gritty performance from the new look Lilywhites appeared to have extended their unbeaten pre-season.

But two late goals from the impressive Stamford AFC shattered their hopes of matching opponents from a higher level in the football pyramid for the third consecutive week.

Stamford play their football in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League, two levels higher than the seasiders, and for an hour the gulf in class was plain to see.

The home side could have had no complaints about trailing 2-0 at the break, thanks to a brace of goals from Oliver Brown-Hill.

But the Lilywhites’ hard work off the ball and two first-class saves from Phil McGann kept them in the game.

The reward for their gutsy display came midway through the second half when a well-worked move into the visitors’ penalty area presented captain Ben Davison with a chance to half the deficit.

He duly despatched the ball into the bottom corner.

Leigh Hutchinson should have equalised when he was put through one-on-one with the keeper, but saw his shot diverted wide by the keeper’s outstretched right boot.

However, he didn’t have long to wait to make up for his disappointment. From the resultant corner the ball broke wide on the right for Liam Parker, who crossed to the far post. Hutchinson rose to meet the cross and headed home the equaliser.

At this point Stamford were on the ropes and Josh Morrall fizzed a shot inches over their cross bar.

But with the home crowd willing the players to go on and snatch the game, the seasiders succumbed to two sharp close range finishes from Charlie Ward during the last 10 minutes.

On Saturday Skegness welcome Lincolnshire League side Hykeham Town to the Vertigo Stadium for their final pre-season friendly, ahead of the season’s opening fixture at Selby Town on August 3.