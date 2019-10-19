Last-gasp winner sees leaders Skegness Town win nine-goal thriller

Jason Field grabbed a last-minute winner as leaders Skegness Town beat Glasshoughton Welfare in a nine-goal thriller.

The Lilywhites’ run of seven games - actually 16 halves of football - without conceding was ended at the Vertigo Stadium this afternoon.

However, Field’s last-gasp finish means Nathan Collins’ side remain three points clear at the top of the NCEL Division One.

Amazingly the first half ended goalless, Luke Rayner-Mistry putting the hosts in front three minutes after the re-start.

Town’s brilliant run of not conceding a league goal ended after 760 minutes - more than 12 hours - when Nathan Perks levelled, the same player then putting Welfare in front.

Gary King’s brace put Skegness back in front, only for Ryan Hallsworth to make it 3-3 before Perks completed his hat-trick.

Liam Parker headed Town level once more in the 82nd minute before Field had his say at the death.