King crowns big night for Skegness Town by scoring late winner

Gary King struck twice as Skegness Town progressed in the NCEL League Cup last night.

The striker opened the scoring at Division One rivals Parkgate before two second-half goals from Simon Harrison and Tim Whitaker turned the game on its head.

Joshua Nichol levelled the scores in the 74th minute before King settled the contest in the final minute, slotting home a penalty.

And it became a double celebration for Nathan Collins’ Lilywhites as Nostell Miners Welfare won 2-0 at Winterton Rangers, meaning Skegness maintained top spot in Division One.