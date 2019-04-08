“It was a big win for us!” Smith and King on target as Skegness Town edge closer to safety

NCEL Division One

Skegness Town 2 Shirebrook Town 1

Skegness Town’s hopes of avoiding the drop were given a huge boost when they beat Shirebrook Town by the odd goal in three at the Vertigo Stadium on Saturday.

It felt like a six-pointer as fellow strugglers Shirebrook made the relatively short journey to take on the seasiders.

They arrived at the Vertigo on a run of nine games without a win and six consecutive defeats.

This latest reverse saw them slip to 17th in the table, just three points above the drop zone.

The Lilywhites meanwhile have their fate back in their own hands ahead of Saturday’s trip to Winterton Rangers and their final game of the season at home to East Yorkshire Carnegie on Tuesday.

Gary King’s third goal for the club sealed the three points after the sides had reached half time all square.

Earlier Jordan Smith had notched his 11th of the season to give the home side the lead before Carter Widdowson equalised in the 15th minute.

Will Britton hit the Shirebrook crossbar before the break, but half time was reached with the scores at 1-1.

After King regained the lead for the seasiders in the 65th minute his teammates rallied to protect the points.

What will have pleased the home management team almost as much as the win was the fact that it was achieved without any further penalty points.

Already without the suspended George Hobbins for two vital games, after his dismissal at Hallam, they avoided any yellow or red cards.

Goalkeeper James Lambley returned to the team against Shirebrook after missing the trip to Nostell Miners Welfare and Jason Norburn also came back into the squad, along with Tom Sawyer, who replaced Hobbins. Courtney Warren dropped to the bench.

Assistant manager Nick Chapman was delighted with the three points.

“We didn’t have a particularly good first half but at this stage of the season it’s more about the result than the performance,” he said.

“It was a big win for us, achieved because we improved things in the second half.

“We still have two games to play, but hopefully we have done enough to secure our position in the Northern Counties East League.”

TOWN: J. Lambley, Sibbick, Norburn, L. Lambley, Forth, Clarke, Morrall, Sawyer, Britton, King, Smith, Steadman, Warren, Ford.