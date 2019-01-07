Injury-hit Lilywhites beaten at Dronfield

NCEL Division One

Dronfield Town 3 Skegness Town 0

Lawrence Lambley.

Injury-hit Skegness Town slumped to their second consecutive defeat away at Dronfield Town on Saturday.

Having rescued a point with a late Courtney Warren equaliser, after being reduced to 10 men at The Vertigo Stadium in September, the Lilywhites went into the game knowing they would have a chance of getting something from this match.

But they conceded a penalty after just two minutes and then lost both centre halves through injury before the break.

It was always going to be hard with resources so stretched and the management team are reported to be looking to recruit more players going into Saturday’s home clash with sixth-placed Selby Town.

The seasiders suffered another blow in the run-up to the game with the news that Callum Robinson would no longer be available due to him moving from the area.

The prolific James Wroot was also unavailable, but George Hobbins returned from injury.

Connor Chapell converted from the spot before injuries to Lawrence Lambley and Bailey Forth saw Town having to re-organise their troops.

Having kept the score down to 1-0 at the interval the visitors dug deep, but a second half brace from Christian Savage, in front of a crowd of 105, saw the home side bag the spoils.

TOWN: J. Lambley, Warren, Morrall, Evison, L. Lambley, Forth, Sibbick, Hobbins, Britton, Stevens, Parish, H. Bunce, Smith, Ashton.