“I’m very excited about it!” Former Boston United assistant Martyn Bunce announced as new Skegness Town manager

New Skegness Town manager Martyn Bunce believes the Lilywhites have a squad strong enough to succeed in the Northern Counties East Division One.

Bunce, who has spent the majority of his coaching career with Boston United, was unveiled as the new Town boss today.

“I’m very excited about it,” he told The Standard.

“I think the club has come a long way in the past few years, on and off the pitch.”

“I’ll be asking the players for hard work and a positive attitude as we look to do well next year.”

Outgoing boss Nick Chapman had put together a squad which won three Lincs League titles in the past five years, and Bunce is hoping to keep the team together.

“I’m inheriting a group of players who have been successful and deserved their chance, why break it up?” asked Bunce as the Lilywhites prepare for life in a higher league.

“There may be a few who don’t like the travelling or the step up, and that would have to be addressed.

“But I want to keep the squad together. From what I know the lads are looking forward to the challenge.”

The well-respected coach told The Standard he turned down offers from clubs higher up the pyramid to take his place in the Vertigo Stadium dug-out.

“To be honest, I’ve had a couple of offers a little bit higher, always to be in and around the coaching staff.

“But I want to go out on my own and put my own stamp on things. This is a great club to do that at.”

Bunce enjoyed success in the Lincolnshire League as Barry Kilmore’s player-assistant at Wyberton and has also been a number two at Wisbech Town.

But he has spent the majority of his coaching career with the Pilgrims, joining as academy goalkeeping coach and holding down a number of roles, overseeing the youth set-up and Centre of Excellence and acting as Dennis Greene’s number two as Boston reached back-to-back National League North play-off semi-finals.

He also had a spell as caretaker boss of the Pilgrims following Greene’s departure.

“I’ve been lucky to work with a number of good, different managers and learn lots from them,” Bunce added.

“Dennis’ man management skills were excellent, while I was also in and around Adam (Murray) at Boston. He had a very professional approach to everything.”