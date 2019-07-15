Humble is among trio of Lilywhites arrivals

Skegness Town have made three further signings ahead of the NCEL Division One season.

Former Grimsby Town defender Ellis Humble has linked up with the seasiders, while Luke Rayner and Macauley Parker have both returned to the club.

Humble also has experience with Scarborough and Spalding, while Rayner and Parker are no strangers to the club, having helped the Lilywhites to Lincs League titles in the past.

Town’s preparations for the forthcoming season continued with a 3-0 victory over United Counties League outfit Sleaford Town on Saturday.

The last time the two sides met was in the FA Vase two seasons ago, a game that ended with a similar scoreline.

Gary King opened the scoring for the seasiders, slotting home the rebound after Jordan’s Smith’s volley was blocked.

Then Smith himself added a second before the break.

Josh Morrall wrapped things up with the third goal during the second half.

On Saturday Skegness are at home again when Stamford Town are the visitors to The Vertigo Stadium (KO 7.45pm).

On Tuesday they travel to Pinchbeck United (KO 7.45pm).

There will be a familiar feel to Skegness Town’s opening day of the new season scheduled for the first Saturday in August.

It was exactly 12 months earlier that the seasiders dipped their toes into new territory with a trip to Selby Town.

That scorching hot day saw the Lilywhites suffer a 4-0 defeat to a side hotly fancied to be challenging for honours.

And a further trip to the Fairfax Plant Hire Stadium saw them knocked out of the League Cup.

Indeed, they made the midweek cup journey a number of times only to be thwarted by the weather so they should have no problem remembering how to get there when they kick-off their 2019-2020 campaign at Selby on Saturday, August 3.

Seven days later the home fans get their first chance to see their new-look squad when they entertain Rossington Main, who finished one place and two points above the Lilywhites at the end of last season.

While others are in FA Vase action on August 31, Town - who have been given a first-round qualifying bye - will be entertaining East Hull (formerly East Yorkshire Carnegie) at the Vertigo.

The Lilywhites have been drawn away to either Newark Flowserve or Leicestershire side County Hall in the Buildbase FA Vase.

The winners of this tie will host Town in the second round qualifying on September 14.

Fixtures: August - 3 Selby Town (a); 10 Rossington Main (h); 17 Dronfield Town (a); 24 Hallam (h); 31 East Hull (h); September - 7 Parkgate (a); 14 County Hall FC or Newark Flowserve (a) (FA Vase); 21 North Ferriby (h); 25 Parkgate (a) (League Cup); 28 Worsbrough Bridge Athletic (a); October - 5 Retford FC (h); 12 Armthorpe Welfare (a); 19 Glasshoughton Welfare (h); 26 Harrogate Railway Athletic (a); November - 2 Brigg Town (h); 9 Nostell Miners Welfare (a); 16 Hall Road Rangers (h); 23 Swallownest (a); 30 Ollerton Town (h); December - 7 East Hull (a); 14 Campion (h); 21 Winterton Rangers (a); 28 Selby Town (h); January - 4 Rossington Main (a); 11 Dronfield Town (h); 18 Hallam (a); 25 Parkgate (h); February - 1 North Ferriby (a); 8 Worsbrough Bridge Athletic (h); 15 Retford FC (a); 22 Armthorpe Welfare (h); 29 Glasshoughton Welfare (a); March - 7 Harrogate Railway Athletic (h); 14 Brigg Town (a); 21 Nostell Miners Welfare (h); 28 Hall Road Rangers (a); April - 4 Swallownest (h); 11 Ollerton Town (a); 25 Campion (a).